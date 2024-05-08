CNN’s Tapper: MTG’s Motion Stuck Down Like ‘Kristi Noem Taking a Shotgun to Cricket’s Head’

CNN host Jake Tapper said Wednesday on his show “The Lead” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was killed like Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R-SD) dog Cricket, referencing Noem’s new book “No Going Back,” in which the governor tells the story of shooting her 14-month-old dog.

Discussing the vote called by Green, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said, “This whole episode, this little tantrum of hers, is absurd and it does nothing to advance the conservative movement. All it does is undermine the House Republican majority, which the American people elected for those that are complaining about the fact that we don’t have border security that is a result of their inability to work as a conference, as a team to give the speaker the most leverage in negotiations.”

Cutting to the House floor, Tapper said, “Here we go.”

After the motion failed, Tapper said, “So that is the death of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate. Offered by Congressman Steve Scalise, the motion to table is essentially Kristi Noem taking a shotgun to Cricket’s head. It’s the death of that effort.”

He asked, “Why do you think she moved for the motion to vacate now, when she’s been in the middle of conversations with Speaker Johnson this weekend, he has been making an effort to talk to her for hours and hours and hours? And obviously they agree on a lot of issues just his majority is, you know, pretty slim because again, some people aren’t serious about governing and actually getting things done.”

Lawler said, “They would rather just get attention for throwing temper tantrums and acting out this is part of the problem with Congress. You have members on both sides of the aisle who are more interested in conspiracy theories and crazy political games than they are in actually the hard work of governing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN