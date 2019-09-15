Hollywood Goes After Brett Kavanaugh: ‘He MUST Be Impeached’

arquettewright1
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Pure Grown Diamonds/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hollywood took to social media on Sunday and called for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following a New York Times report that a collage classmate claims he saw Kavanaugh “with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.”

“One of Trump’s Supreme Court appointments sits in a stolen seat. The other has sexually assaulted women and committed perjury about it. So there’s that,” said left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

“What’s the process for impeaching a Supreme Court Justice?” Angel Has Fallen star Piper Perabo asked.

The new allegation against Justice Kavanaugh “echoes” a claim, the Times reported, made against him last year by Deborah Ramirez. Ramirez alleged that as a drunken Yale University freshman, Brett Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party.” She also admitted to having “significant gaps in her memories” regarding the alleged encounter. Ramirez’s college best friend also told the Times that she had “never heard of” the incident in question.

Still, celebrities piled on, seeing the report against Kavanaugh as reason enough to call for his ousting from the Supreme Court.

“He MUST be Impeached.” actress Debra Messing said.

“Agreed. Kavanaugh should’ve never gotten the job in the first place. He has no place making decisions at the highest level for our country. I do not trust him and I don’t know a single woman who does. Impeach him NOW. ” said actress Amber Tamblyn.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chimed in on Sunday, saying “Fortunately a majority of Senators and the American people rallied behind timeless principles such as due process and the presumption of innocence. I look forward to many years of service to come from Justice Kavanaugh.”

Check out all the Hollywood hate below.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, from HarperCollins. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.