Bradley Whitford: Brett Kavanaugh a ‘Sexual Assaulting … Vile, Unqualified Coward’

Actor and political activist Bradley Whitford took attacked Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling him a “coward” who should not be a part of the “highest court in the land.”

Bradley Whitford also criticized President Donald Trump, using the same characteristics he chose for Kavanaugh.

“Watching the Kavanaugh testimony after some time has passed is a reminder of what a partisan, vile, temperamentally unqualified coward now has a lifetime tenure on the highest court in the land after being appointed by a partisan, vile, temperamentally unqualified president,” the Get Out star said.

In a separate tweet, Whitford claimed both President Trump and Kavanaugh are “both sexual assaulting cowardly rich kids.”

Last Saturday, the New York Times claimed that someone witnessed Kavanaugh commit an act of sexual misconduct as a freshman at Yale University. The Times added a lengthy retraction to their report, which was severely flawed.

President Trump weighed in on the new accusations, saying Kavanaugh “should start suing people.”

“Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue,” Trump wrote. “The lies being told about him are unbelievable.”

“False Accusations without recrimination,” Trump added. “When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!”

Last month, Whitford accused President Donald Trump of “inspiring the wholesale slaughter of American citizens” after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.