Fox & Friends: Jerome Hudson Exposes Left’s Lies on Immigration, Climate Change

Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson appeared on Fox & Friends Tuesday to discuss the most explosive facts in his new book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, which Harper Collins released nationwide on September 17.

“The political Left says stronger border security is not something Hispanics will support, and the establishment media won’t report the fact that most Border Patrol agents are Hispanic,” Jerome Hudson said.

“There are Democrats in Congress today who supported strong border security a decade ago, and are fighting this administration’s efforts to build a wall along the southern border,” Hudson continued. “Meanwhile those same Democrats vote for spending bills in which taxpayers are left to foot the bill to the tune of billions a year to fund border security in countries around the world.”

“Today, the United States spends 10 times more money providing border security for other countries than we spend to protect our southern border –that’s the truth I expose in this book,” Hudson explained.

Asked about the hidden truth the media refuse to report about climate change, Hudson said “The environmental protection agency reports that carbon emissions from energy use from the U.S. are the lowest since 1992.”

“Hollywood elites and establishment media are so busy telling us the America must lead and do more on climate change that the don’t realize that America has reduced its carbon emissions for nearly decades.” Hudson said. “Democrats push a $16 trillion Green New Deal plan that will heavily tax the middle class. Democrats can’t explain their plan to convince the world’s biggest polluters Russia, the European Union, China, and India to reduce their carbon emissions.”

On Silicon Valley Hudson said “the tech elites think they know what’s best for voters, so they literally spy on us and then control what you see in your social media news feed.”

“It has been estimated by Dr. Robert Epstein of the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology that Google could have shifted upwards of 12 million votes and we wouldn’t have any way of knowing it,” Hudson explained. “Epstein’s research found that Google search results for Hillary Clinton were typically positive and results in the search bar for Donald Trump were overwhelmingly negative.”

On the most critical issues facing the nation; Jerome Hudson tells you what you won’t hear from your professors; your politicians in Washington, DC; TV pundits; and Hollywood celebrities:

Black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at America’s top colleges and universities than before affirmative action.

Hispanics constitute over half of Border Patrol Agents.

The U.S. settled more refugees in 2018 than any other nation.

Half of federal arrests are immigration-related.

Amazon paid $0 in taxes on $11.2 billion in profits in 2018.

Taxpayers doled out $2.6 billion in food stamps to dead people in less than two years.

World leaders flew to Davos to discuss global warming in a fleet of 1,700 private jets.

90 percent of plastic waste comes from Asia and Africa.

