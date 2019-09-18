Taylor Swift: ‘We Were in Such an Amazing Time When Obama was President’

Pop megastar Taylor Swift heaped praise on former President Barack Obama, saying in a new interview that his presidency represented an “amazing time” because foreign countries “respected us.”

“We were in such an amazing time when Obama was president because foreign nations respected us. We were so excited to have this dignified person in the White House. My first election was voting for him when he made it into office, and then voting to re-elect him,” the country pop megastar said in a Rolling Stone interview published Wednesday to promote her latest album, “Lover.”

Taylor Swift added that she is now obsessed with politics.

“Really, I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it’s become something I’m now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence, because the person I voted for had always won,” she said.

Swift supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election but didn’t publicly endorse her, saying Trump “was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement.”

The pop star talked about a range of topics in the Rolling Stone interview, including her career and personal life. At one point, the interviewer asked her thoughts about the time a white-supremacist site suggested the singer was “on their team.”

“I didn’t even see that, but, like, if that happened, that’s just disgusting,” Swift said. “There’s literally nothing worse than white supremacy. It’s repulsive. There should be no place for it.”

The Grammy-winner told the magazine that she is now focused on the 2020 election, saying she is “really focused on how I can help and not hinder.”

