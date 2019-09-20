Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Helps Reopen Washington Monument in Prada

First Lady Melania Trump helped reopen the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on Thursday in a mod white dress and colorful pumps.

Mrs. Trump greeted schoolchildren at a ceremony to reopen the Washington Monument wearing a stark white Prada dress with fastened buttons along the shoulders and waist. The dress is reminiscent of Mrs. Trump’s white Prada dress that she has worn on a couple of occasions.

Adding some color, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos that feature a multicolored snakeskin pattern of golds, greens, and blues.

Next week, Mrs. Trump is expected to visit her home of New York City, New York to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

