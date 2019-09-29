Kanye West to Release IMAX Film, ‘Jesus Is King’, Celebrating His Sunday Service

Rap-producer and fashion mogul Kanye West is set to release an IMAX film next month, entitled, Jesus Is King. The film will reportedly celebrate the spiritual “Sunday Service” gatherings hosted by West in cities across the country.

Kanye West and IMAX have collaborated on the new film, which will be released in IMAX theaters around the world on October 25, according to a report by Deadline, which adds that the film will be released around the same time as the rapper’s new music.

Jesus Is King was reportedly filmed over the summer, and will incorporate West’s widely acclaimed “Sunday Services,” which include choir performances and a variety of guest celebrities joining the rapper in support of his events.

Earlier this month, West appeared visibly emotional alongside Chance The Rapper during an outdoor Sunday Service in Chicago, Illinois, where West was raised.

In a video posted to YouTube, the rapper can be seen standing on a stage with his head in the palm of one hand, while a choir surrounding him sang the lyrics to his song, Ultralight Beam.

Watch below:

“I’m tryna keep my faith,” sang the choir while West stood there visibly emotional. “We on an ultralight beam, we on an ultralight beam. This is a God dream, this is a God dream. This is everything.” Moments later, Chance the Rapper took the stage to lead the choir as they continued singing.

Last month, the Grammy-winner held a Sunday Service in Dayton, Ohio, alongside comedian and Dayton-area resident Dave Chappelle to honor the victims of the mass shooting that took place earlier this month in front of Ned Peppers Bar in the city’s popular Oregon District.

West has been performing “Sunday Services” across the country since the beginning of 2019 — an endeavor that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, says has to do with the rapper having been “saved by Christ.”

“Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself,” said Kardashian West. “It was a real personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.”

A few weeks ago at another Sunday Service in Atlanta, Georgia, — where West was born — the rapper stressed the importance of fatherhood and “radical obedience” to Jesus.

“The fathers. If it’s a household next to yours that’s lacking a father, you [be] that father now,” preached West. “You speak up on that block. You set that example.”

