Jeffrey Wright: ‘Impeachment This Corrupt Lowlife Clown’

Actor and outspoken leftist Jeffrey Wright took to Twitter on Monday and joined the ever-growing chorus in Hollywood demanding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wright slammed those saying that the Democrats are initiating a “second civil war” with their illicit attempt to nullify the 2016 elections.

“America’s first Civil War fought to prevent southern states from destroying the union to keep black men, women & children enslaved,” Wright tweeted on Monday morning.

“The second fought over Donald fucking Trump?” he added. “We really would be the most ignorant people on the planet. Impeachment this corrupt lowlife clown.”

The Westworld actor was referring to a quote from Pastor Robert Jeffress that President Trump tweeted. “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Jeffress said.

Wright, who will appear in the upcoming James Bond flick, No Time to Die, as well as the next Batman movie, was not quite done with the topic. Not long after posting the tweet above, the Hunger Games actor added another tweet.

“Impeach this corrupt lowlife clown…too ignorant to realize that if he’d worked toward an infrastructure package and unified, he wouldn’t have to sell out his country and extort a foreign leader in an attempt to stay in office and avoid the coming state-level criminal charges,” Wright said.

Wright is no stranger to making wild political pronouncements on Twitter.

In July, Wright proclaimed that President Trump is a “shit head” who is “fucked in the mind and spirit.” And despite the clear evidence to the contrary, Wright has many times exclaimed that Trump “colluded” with Russia in 2016, and even accused Trump of “treason.”

Wright has also joined many another denizen of Hollywood with vile attacks on first lady Melania Trump.

