Rose McGowan Rips Hillary Clinton over Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton Accusers: ‘I Guess Predators Are Her Style’

Actress Rose McGowan has ripped Hillary Clinton over her marriage to accused sexual abuser Bill Clinton and her once-famous friendship with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people, were protecting the Monster,” Rose McGowan wrote on Twitter, in reference to Weinstein. “I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style.”

McGowan made the comments in reference to a report that Hillary Clinton’s publicist Nick Merrill told investigative journalist Ronan Farrow that his investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual misconduct was “a concern” for her client’s reputation.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill claims Merrill contacted Farrow after he tried to secure an interview with McGowan as part of his work on a separate book about foreign policy.

 

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were known to have a relationship with Weinstein, who was at the time one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. The disgraced film producer was also a prominent Democratic Party donor, giving substantial sums to The Clinton Foundation as well as Bill Clinton’s legal defense fund during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

“Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so,” added McGowan, who was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault.

Merrill denied Farrow’s claims, suggesting that Weinstein may have exaggerated his amount of leverage over the Clinton family.

“I genuinely respect Ronan’s work, but have no idea what Weinstein was saying to people to save himself. What I do know is simple: I’d already rejected a Weinstein Co proposed doc about the election before talking to Ronan. If HW misrepresented facts, it wouldn’t be the 1st time,” Merrill said.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to various charges of rape and sexual assault. His trial is scheduled for January in New York.

“I am against abuse of power, whether it be Trump, Clinton, [Harvey Weinstein,] ABC… the list is long,” McGowan added. I’m not raging, I just really, really dislike liars and those who protect them.”

