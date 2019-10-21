Alec Baldwin: Lorne Michaels Convinced Me to Return as Trump on ‘SNL’

Oct. 21 (UPI) — Alec Baldwin told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Lorne Michaels convinced him to return as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin has portrayed the president multiple times on SNL and appeared as Trump once again in September despite stating that he wanted to leave the role behind.

“I said to them, and it was not with any malice or any lack of affection for them, I said ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that anymore, I don’t want to do the Trump thing again. I’m going to stop.’ And I don’t need to tell you about the Lorne Michaels’ Jedi mind trick thing,” Baldwin said during Sunday episode of The Tonight Show.

“He gets me on the phone the Friday before the show, the day before the show, and he’s like ‘I don’t think you understand.’ And I go, ‘What don’t I understand? I’ve been thinking about it like all summer. Every day it’s all I think about.’ And he said, ‘I don’t think you understand how important this is,’” the actor continued about how Michaels, the creator of SNL, convinced him to return.

Baldwin said that he will be featured on SNL a few more times as Trump.

The 61-year-old also discussed his new film Motherless Brooklyn which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 1. Edward Norton directed, wrote, produced and starred in the film.

“It really is a great drama and Edward as a director, he did a great job directing,” Baldwin said. “He’s a very smart guy.”