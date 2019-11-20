Hollywood Pins Impeachment Hopes on Amb. Sondland: ‘Nails of Truth Hammered Into Trump Coffin’

Left-wing celebrities including Bette Midler, Rob Reiner, and Rosie O’Donnell assumed cheerleading duties on Wednesday for the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, pinning their hopes on Amb. Gordon Sondland, who gave testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday that President Trump never talked to him personally about preconditions on “anything” having to do with Ukraine.

While Democrats claim Trump withheld a White House meeting and $400 million in military aid for Ukraine in exchange for dirt on political rivals, Sondland said under oath that he never heard the president personally talk about any preconditions.

This hasn’t stopped Hollywood celebrities from declaring the end of the Trump presidency to be near.

Some stars echoed each others’ rhetoric on social media, almost down to the word, claiming that Amb. Sondland’s testimony will act as a “nail” in the “coffin” of the Trump presidency.

“The nails of Truth are being hammered into the Trump Coffin,” filmmaker Rob Reiner tweeted on Wednesday.

Actress Bette Midler used the same metaphor, writing on Twitter: “What’s that sound we are hearing?? Sounds like a nail being hammered into a coffin to me…Oh, it’s Ambassador Sondland say, ‘Yes, there absolutely WAS a quid pro quo.'”

Longtime Trump antagonist Rosie O’Donnell proclaimed that the Trump presidency is finished. “Its over 4 trump !#ImpeachTrumpNow,” she tweeted.

Star Trek actor George Takei admitted that he was taking guilty pleasure watching Amb. Sondland’s testimony.

“As a Buddhist, we are never supposed to take any happiness comfort in the suffering of another human being,” the actor tweeted. “Watching Devin Nunes and Stephen Castor cringe and sweat during Gordon Sondland’s eviscerating testimony, I have been a very, very bad Buddhist today.”

Other celebrities cracked jokes about the hearings, including Chelsea Handler, who wondered why Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA) resembled Roger Stone, and actor John Cusack, who attempted a joke about Trump and the mafia.

Author Stephen King made a bizarre joke comparing Amb. Sondland to Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies.

But not all Hollywood stars were in a wisecracking mood on Wednesday.

Actor John Leguizamo experienced a Twitter meltdown following news that House Republicans said they will not vote to impeach President Trump.

“Does their country not matter? Does criminality not matter? Does treason not matter? Does our national security not matter? Republicans don’t care about America or Americans!”

Ambassador #Sondland said under oath this morning in the #ImpeachmentHearing #Trump#Pence

Sec of State #Pomepo

