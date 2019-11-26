Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brushes Off the Haters in Burberry Suede

First Lady Melania Trump brushed off the haters as she was all smiles in a monochromatic suede ensemble at the annual turkey pardoning days before Thanksgiving.

To watch President Trump pardon two turkeys — named Bread and Butter (How cute!) — Melania Trump wore a sepia brown suede trench coat by Burberry and a pair of matching Saint Laurent knee-high boots. The coat retails for about $3,500.

Mrs. Trump’s head-to-toe suede look could have easily been ripped from Hedi Slimane’s Fall 2019 Collection for Celine, where models fastly strutted in coats atop knee-high leather boots.

The outfit was even more complete when Mrs. Trump threw on a pair of thin rectangle tortoiseshell sunglasses — similar to this Balenciaga pair — as she walked through leaf shades of reds, yellows, and oranges to make her way to Air Force One.

This is quite old Celine; I’m talking 1970s-Celine, not Phoebe Philo’s Celine. Those days for the brand were so ladylike, a mood that Mrs. Trump undoubtedly uses to her advantage when naysayers come for her.

Wave, smile, and be fierce.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.