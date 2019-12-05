Report: Kanye West, Joel Osteen Teaming Up for Yankee Stadium Event

Hip-hop icon and fashion designer Kanye West is reportedly teaming up with Pastor Joel Osteen for a major faith based event at New York City’s Yankee Stadium next year.

West will appear alongside Osteen at the Lakewood Church pastor’s New York City stop on May 2nd, 2020, as part of his cross-country “America’s Night of Hope” tour, according to TMZ.

“We’re told Joel will do his sermon at Yankee Stadium, and then let Kanye and his choir do their thing with the music,” the celebrity-centric outlet said. “Our sources tell us the Lakewood get-together went so well, Joel recently asked Kanye about when they will do a sequel … and they agreed Yankee Stadium would be the perfect backdrop. They’re coordinating details now.”

The stadium, which has a maximum capacity of 54,251, has roughly 10,000 more seats than Lakewood Church.

No ticket prices have been released for the event, though previously “Night of Hope” tickets have gone for $15 each.

Late last month, West joined Osteen on stage at his Houston, Texas, church and announced that he plans to launch a Christian music revolution by helping some of the industries most talented performers release Gospel music monthly.

“This music is going to come every month. We dropping that heat. We’re in the studio. God is strengthening our hands,” revealed the Grammy award winner.

“We have writers. We have producers. We’re taking all the most fire producers and bring them back to God,” he added. “All the best voices, all the best dancers, all the worship for us to see that it’s through Christ — following the Bible can free us all.”

The event, which attracted 17,000 attendees and millions more via livestream, came on the heels of West releasing his first Gospel album, Jesus Is King.