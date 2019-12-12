Actress Ellen Barkin: ‘The Rapist In Chief’ Attacked Greta Thunberg

Left-wing actress Ellen Barkin took to Twitter on Thursday morning to call President Donald Trump a “rapist in chief” and claim that he has attacked teenage global warming alarmist Greta Thunberg.

“The rapist-in-chief feels free to attack a 16 yr old young women[sic] but just don’t mention that his son is not royalty,” proclaimed Ellen Barkin on Thursday via Twitter.

The actress’ comment appeared to be in reaction to President Trump’s Thursday morning tweet, which read, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

The rapist-in-chief feels free to attack a 16 yr old young women but just don’t mention that his son is not royalty — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 12, 2019

The president had been responding to actress Roma Downey’s tweet, in which she congratulated Thunberg for being chosen as TIME‘s “Person of the Year” following the teen activist’s months-long effort to enact a global Marxist agenda.

Thursday’s Twitter meltdown was not the first time Barkin had disparaged the president with baseless accusations. In fact, the Ocean’s Thirteen actress appears to have a particular liking to bash those who voted for President Trump.

In October, Barkin posed a question to President Trump’s “dumb” supporters, asking them if they want a president “who is as dumb or dumber than you.”

“Do you want a dumb president?” asked the Shit Year star. “By now, even you know you’re all pretty dumb so let me rephrase my question…Do you want a president who is as dumb or dumber than you? Think about it…”

Over the summer, the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas actress referred to the president’s supporters as “the most extreme right wingers since the Nazis” while claiming that the Republican Party is inflicting financial damage on them, despite the country’s strong economic growth.

“The GOP is asking their base a question right now…would you rather hate or eat?” asked Ellen Barkin, who has in the past openly stated that she believes in socialism, which has resulted in bread lines and desperate people in Venezuela scavenging through garbage to find food for their families.

