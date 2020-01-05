Joaquin Phoenix to Hollywood Environmentalists: Stop Taking ‘Private Jets’ to Award Shows

Actor Joaquin Phoenix called out Hollywood’s faux environmentalists for flying “private jets from Palm Springs,” California, to award shows during the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday evening.

While accepting his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Phoenix took a veiled shot at fellow actors like Leonardo DiCaprio who claim to be leading the fight against climate change while jet-setting around the world on private planes.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia,” Phoenix said. “But we have to do more than that. It’s such a beautiful gesture. I’ve not always been a virtuous man … I hope together we can be unified and make some changes.”

“It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that,” Phoenix continued. “We don’t have to take private jets from Palm Springs to the awards, please. I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too.”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama goes to Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker". #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QCEAo33CYd — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

DiCaprio, among others, has flown across the Atlantic ocean on his private jet to accept an award honoring his commitment to environmentalism, as Breitbart News reported in 2016.

Phoenix also thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for providing a fully vegan and plant-based menu for the Golden Globes this year — an important step in reducing carbon, the Joker actor said.

“First I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal, agriculture, and climate change,” Phoenix said. “It’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based. And it really sends a powerful message.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.