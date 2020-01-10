Watch – Joaquin Phoenix at Jane Fonda’s Climate Rally: Change Your Eating Habits to Fight Climate Change

Actor Joaquin Phoenix took the stage at actress-activist Jane Fonda’s climate change protest in Washington, D.C., on Friday and encourage those in the crowd to change their eating habits in order to fight global warming.

“The meat and dairy industry its the third leading cause of climate change and I think sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change. And there’s something you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume,” the Joker star told the audience of hundreds of protesters.

“I struggle so much with what I can do at times, there are things that I can’t avoid. I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather,” Phoenix said. “But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits. Join me in that, and you as well Jane. Thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Joaquin Phoenix made similar comments over the weekend during the Golden Globes, chiding Hollywood’s faux environmentalists for flying “private jets from Palm Springs,” California.

“It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that,” Phoenix told the star-studded audience. “We don’t have to take private jets from Palm Springs to the awards, please. I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too.”

Friday’s climate march mark’s the eleventh straight week in which Fonda and some celebrity guests have hit the streets of D.C. to protest multinational financial corporations and energy companies, the Netflix actress says are at the root of the coming climate calamity.

