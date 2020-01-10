Watch Live: Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix Protest Climate Change in D.C.

Actress and leftist advocate Jane Fonda is headlining a climate change protest on Friday in Washington, DC, as part of the ongoing Fire Drill Fridays rallies inspired by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg’s climate strike movement.

“We must act now to save the planet from irreversible catastrophe,” the website states.

“That’s why every Friday we will answer the alarm sounded by young people like Greta Thunberg and bring the climate emergency to the axis of power,” the website states.

A notice of the protest says that Fonda will be joined by actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Saffron Burrows, and model Amber Valletta.

“Fire drill Fridays call for fast action on the Green New Deal and an end to all fossil fuel exploration, extraction and taxpayer subsidies to oil companies,” the notice of the protest states.

The notice says the focus of Friday’s protest will be “major banks and investors that finance fossil fuel exploration.”

Protesters promise to take part in “civil disobedience at U.S. Capitol” after the protest.

The protest begins at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Watch live on Breitbart News.

