Video — Martin Sheen at Climate Change Rally: ‘Dear Father, Let Our Dear Country Awake!’

Martin Sheen conjured up messianic fervor on Friday when he appeared alongside his Grace & Frankie co-star Jane Fonda at her weekly climate change rally in Washington, D.C.

His passion got him arrested, along with fellow protestor Joaquin Phoenix, for disorderly conduct on the steps of Capitol Hill.

Earlier in the day, Sheen thanked Fonda for her 14 consecutive climate change protests that have disrupted traffic and drawn fellow celebrities eager to use their stardom to draw attention to their cause or promote their personal brands.

“This woman has been one of my heroes nearly all of my adult life. And clearly the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us men,” Sheen said to the crowd of protestors assembled near Capitol Hill.

Listen to this incredible speech from OUR President, Martin Sheen #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

Sheen then put his formidable oratorical skills to the test, launching into a crescendoing tirade about climate change that invoked Heaven, God, and the “will of the spirit.”

“We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for,” he said. “Something that unites the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh, something that can help us lift up this nation and all its people to that place where the heart is without fear and the head is held high.”

He continued: “Where knowledge is free, where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls, where words come out from the depths of truth and tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection, where a clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sands of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee, and the ever widening thought and action into that Heaven of freedom, dear father, let our dear country awake!

The Apocalypse Now actor was one of several protesters who was arrested later in the day for disorderly conduct. Fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix was also taken into custody, after speaking to the crowd about the meat and dairy industry’s impact on the environment.

Martin Sheen being arrested at the U.S. Capitol at the @FireDrillFriday event on Friday afternoon. #climatechange #firedrillfridays pic.twitter.com/uzlpFqoS4N — Nicky Sundt (@NickySundt) January 10, 2020

Last week, Sheen’s on-screen husband Sam Waterston was arrested when he protested alongside Fonda. The Grace & Frankie and Law & Order was apprehended last Friday in front of Capitol Hill, where he and others was protesting along First Street.

