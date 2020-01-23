Samantha Bee and Ivanka Trump Find Common Ground over Parental Leave Law

Comedian Samantha Bee infamously called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” in a 2018 episode for her TBS talk show. But the pair appears to have found common ground this week with Bee praising the White House advisor’s effort to get federal paid family leave legislation into law.

Bee recently offered a quasi-compliment to Ivanka Trump on her show Full Frontal.

“After decades of being behind every other country, the U.S. is finally starting to make progress thanks to lobbying from — believe it or not — Ivanka Trump,” Bee said. “Even a Trump has to do something right occassionally. I mean, Ivanka did this and Eric doesn’t start fires anymore.”

In December, Congress passed a new law providing all federal workers with 12 weeks of paid parental leave. The law is set to take effect later this year.

Meanwhile, Bee’s Full Frontal now offers 20 weeks of full pay to new moms or primary care givers.

“We are so sure our policy is better than the other late night shows, we challenged them to make better policies so that we can beat those too,” Bee said.

Ivanka Trump returned the compliment to Bee in a tweet on Thursday.

“Differences aside, I respect your decision to offer Paid Leave to your employees and hope this encourages your Late Night competitors to do the same,” Trump wrote.

Differences aside, I respect your decision to offer Paid Leave to your employees and hope this encourages your Late Night competitors to do the same.https://t.co/rJEE3F4Eut — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 23, 2020

Bee landed in hot water when she called Trump a “feckless cunt” on television in 2018 in response to the White House’s border policies.

“Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt. He listens to you. Put on something tight and lowcut,” Bee said.

Ivanka Trump took the insult in stride, choosing to take the high road rather than engage in a war of words, according to a report from People magazine.

“It has been hurtful and was surprising to her at first,” a source told the magazine. “But now she is more resilient or even hardened to it and brushes off the comments by partisans who hate the administration. The Samantha Bee remark goes in that category.”

The TV host later apologized for her comment.

“I crossed the line, I regret it and I do apologize for that,” Bee said in a statement. “I’m really sorry that I said that word. But, you know what? Civility is just nice words, maybe we should all worry little bit more about the niceness of our actions.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com