Actor Billy Eichner: Marsha Blackburn’s ‘Stupidity Is Too Much to Bear’

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner said that the stupidity of Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is “too much to bear,” after the lawmaker questioned the need for witnesses at President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

Eichner made the remark in response to comments by Blackburn directed at House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA) who urged the Senate to call on key witnesses to ensure a fair impeachment trial.

“Trump’s lawyers cannot, and did not, defend him on the facts,” Schiff wrote. “Their defense has evolved to this: he did it, so what? His lawyers strengthened our case that the Senate must hear from Bolton. A fair trial requires key witnesses. Will America have one?”

“If the evidence is ‘overwhelming’ and ‘extensive,’ why do we need witnesses?” Blackburn retorted.

If the evidence is “overwhelming” and “extensive,” why do we need witnesses? https://t.co/LUWxGLgaTm — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 28, 2020

The exchange caught the eye of Eichner, who suggested it was a troubling sign of Blackburn’s intelligence.

“This person is a Senator,” he wrote. “The stupidity is too much to bear.”

This person is a Senator. The stupidity is too much to bear. https://t.co/tqFiHaz9Jt — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2020

Like most of Hollywood, Eichner is a paid-up progressive who regularly rails against Trump and Republican politicians. In 2018, he described the president as an “evil piece of shit” for reversing some of Barack Obama’s on transgenderism.

Ahead of the 2018 Supreme Court nomination hearings earlier that year, Eicher also called on his followers to harass the “monster” Mitch McConnell at every turn, after the Senate Majority Leader explained his reasoning for proceeding with confirmation proceedings.

