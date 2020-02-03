Celebs Praise ‘Brave’ Greta Thunberg After Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for media as she arrives for a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Some Hollywood celebrities rushed to praise Greta Thunberg on Monday after it was announced that the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist had been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Stars including Piper Perabo, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette offered their congratulations on social media, calling the recognition “uplifting” and well “deserved.”

Thunberg was nominated by two Swedish lawmakers who said the teenage activist “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis.” Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, both members of Sweden’s Left Party, said that her crusade “for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.”

This marks the second straight year that Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Her name was put forward last year by three members of Norway’s parliament, but she ultimately lost to Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

Thunberg has become a darling among Hollywood stars and other celebrities looking to hitch their public image to her brand of climate activism.

Piper Perabo tweeted that she was proud of Thunberg. “You work hard & you can take a minute to feel good about this. Just being nominated brings more attention to the #ClimateCrisis. And I’m proud of you,” the actress said.

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted that Thunberg’s haters “can go suck an iceberg.”

Hellboy star Ron Perlman called Thunberg’s nomination “uplifting.”

Pulp Fiction actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted that Greta “those of us who love our earth love honor this magnificent young woman.”

Screenwriter Paul Rudnick tweeted that Thunberg is “brave, selfless and wants to help the world, so she can’t possibly be a Republican.”

Retired tennis great Billie Jean King thanked Greta Thunberg for “using your voice and your platform to advocate for our fragile planet.”

