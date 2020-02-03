Celebs Praise ‘Brave’ Greta Thunberg After Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Some Hollywood celebrities rushed to praise Greta Thunberg on Monday after it was announced that the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist had been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Stars including Piper Perabo, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette offered their congratulations on social media, calling the recognition “uplifting” and well “deserved.”

Thunberg was nominated by two Swedish lawmakers who said the teenage activist “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis.” Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, both members of Sweden’s Left Party, said that her crusade “for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.”

This marks the second straight year that Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Her name was put forward last year by three members of Norway’s parliament, but she ultimately lost to Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

Thunberg has become a darling among Hollywood stars and other celebrities looking to hitch their public image to her brand of climate activism.

Piper Perabo tweeted that she was proud of Thunberg. “You work hard & you can take a minute to feel good about this. Just being nominated brings more attention to the #ClimateCrisis. And I’m proud of you,” the actress said.

.@GretaThunberg I know you aren’t doing this for accolades, but wanted to congratulate you just the same. You work hard & you can take a minute to feel good about this. Just being nominated brings more attention to the #ClimateCrisis. And I’m proud of you. ❤️🌎🌱 #NobelPeacePrize https://t.co/ylcWpun2fM — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 3, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted that Thunberg’s haters “can go suck an iceberg.”

I'm very happy there are Gretas out there to keep us honest and keep the pressure on. The haters can go suck an iceberg, if there are any left. https://t.co/PAUdnVbDDn — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 3, 2020

Hellboy star Ron Perlman called Thunberg’s nomination “uplifting.”

Pulp Fiction actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted that Greta “those of us who love our earth love honor this magnificent young woman.”

Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize | TheHill. she has galvanized a movement around the world to wake people up to climate change is real those of us who love our earth love honor this magnificent young woman brava https://t.co/CgRHxVb2eb — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 3, 2020

Screenwriter Paul Rudnick tweeted that Thunberg is “brave, selfless and wants to help the world, so she can’t possibly be a Republican.”

Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and it's driving the Trumpites crazy. She's brave, selfless and wants to help the world, so she can't possibly be a Republican. She's the opposite of Trump: a thoughtful, passionate human being pic.twitter.com/U5I6F6k1gH — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 3, 2020

Retired tennis great Billie Jean King thanked Greta Thunberg for “using your voice and your platform to advocate for our fragile planet.”

Congratulations to @GretaThunberg on your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second year in a row. Thank you for using your voice and your platform to advocate for our fragile planet. #gamechanger https://t.co/hePOJCrW3L — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 3, 2020

