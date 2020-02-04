Hollywood Melts During Trump SOTU Address: ‘Jackass,’ ‘Fear Mongering Pig’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities mocked President Donald Trump and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh during the State of the Union address, using social media to hurl insults and even to make fun of Limbaugh’s recent lung cancer diagnosis.

Stars including Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Adam Goldberg spent Tuesday evening glued to their Twitter accounts, making snide remarks as President Trump presented his annual report on the state of the nation to a joint session of Congress.

They also praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for dramatically ripping up a copy of President Trump’s speech at the conclusion of his address.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel cracked a joke about the U.S. flag appearing horrified by President Trump.

Look at the face – even the flag is horrified @RealDonaldTrump #SOTU pic.twitter.com/LBYVO05uV8 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 5, 2020

Kimmel’s former paramour Sarah Silverman called the president a “fear-mongering pig.”

fearmongering pig — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2020

Late-night host Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

TRUMP: "I'm also committed to ensuring that every citizen can have access to high-speed internet, including and especially, in rural America." IOWA: "That would've been handy yesterday!" #SOTU #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/OYVj532ffi — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 5, 2020

Comedian Wanda Sykes called the president a “jackass” and said she refused to watch his address.

I am not watching the #SOTU address. That jackass is not going to ruin my #TacoTuesday. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 5, 2020

Not nearly as creative or imaginative, The West Wing actor Joshua Malina simply called President Trump an “idiot.”

I didn’t watch the President’s address, but what an IDIOT. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 5, 2020

Comedian Bill Maher called President Trump a liar and encouraged Democrats in Congress to do the same.

Now would be a good time for Democrats to take my advice last Friday and start yelling “You lie!” — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 5, 2020

Singer Nancy Sinatra could barely contain her boredom.

Is it over yet? — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) February 5, 2020

Late-night host Samantha Bee played the gender card as usual, inaccurately describing all men in Congress as Republicans and all women as Democrats who wore white to celebrate the 19th Amendment.

Women in Congress are wearing white to celebrate the 19th amendment while the men are white to celebrate being Republicans. #SOTU — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 5, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright played the race card, saying that “black folks” in attendance at the State of the Union address don’t hold positions of power.

Wright neglected to mention Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, as well as Sen. Tim Scott (R-NC), who was singled out by President Trump on Tuesday for his accomplishments related to the GOP’s tax reform legislation.

So many black folks for the #SOTU. So few for positions of power. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 5, 2020

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show implied that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was being a bitch by maintaining an inexpressive face for most of the address.

Rep. Pelosi’s decision to tear up a copy of President Trump’s speech on live TV evoked cheers and applause from Hollywood stars including Ellen Barkin, Debra Messing, and George Takei.

Balls enough for all https://t.co/EMhu2lGL5b — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 5, 2020

The presence of Limbaugh, who recently revealed his stage-four lung cancer diagnosis, at the State of the Union address clearly triggered several Hollywood celebrities, who couldn’t stop themselves from taking mean-spirited pot shots at the radio host.

In a surprise, Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor, during the President’s speech. First Lady Melania Trump presented Limbaugh with the medal.

Comedian Patton Oswalt used the occasion to make fun of Limbaugh and his cancer diagnosis by portraying the radio host as an opioid addict.

“I’m a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, man. Front me 50 pills?” — Rush to his Oxy dealer tomorrow. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 5, 2020

Actor Adam Goldberg also mocked Limbaugh, calling him a “bigot.”

I had to go feed the dogs, did he pin a rose on any other bigots? — Kiss My @s (@TheAdamGoldberg) February 5, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle also joined in Hollywood’s mockery of Limbaugh.

Filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner wrote that he loathes Limbaugh in a profane tweet.

Only one thing to say about Rush Limbaugh getting a Presidential Medal if Freedom at The State of the Union: I loathe this fucking man. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com