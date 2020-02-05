Hollywood Finds a Hero in Mitt Romney

Getty/AP Images

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities have a new hero and his name is Mitt Romney.

Prominent stars including Alyssa Milano, John Legend, Rosie O’Donnell, and Ben Stiller rushed to praise the Utah senator on Wednesday after he announced that he would break ranks with fellow Republicans and vote to convict President Donald Trump in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

On the floor of the Senate, Romney proclaimed that President Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” and therefore must be removed from office.

Hollywood actors rushed to praise Sen. Romney, with Alyssa Milano leading the love-in with a tweet that described him as a “decent” and “courageous” man.

“Thank you for doing what’s right, @MittRomney. History will remember you as a decent, courageous, man among cowards and fools,” she wrote.

Pop superstar John Legend echoed the sentiment.

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted that he has “a lot of respect for Mitt Romney following his conscience and doing what he feels is right. One vote that will mean a lot to many.”

Rosie O’Donnell called Sen. Romeny a rare “Republican with honor.”

Hannah and Her Sisters actress Mia Farrow tweeted that “Mitt Romney shows us all is not lost.”

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford thanked Sen. Romney for his “spark of decency.”

George Takei praised Sen. Romeny for his “integrity,” while fellow actor Josh Gad singled out his “political courage.”

John Cusack also joined the group hug, writing that “Romney tells the truth.”

Veep actor Diedrich Bader implied that Sen. Romney has been correct all along about Russian interference.

Grace and Frankie actor Ethan Embry claimed that Romney’s defection means that the impeachment effort is “no longer partisan.”

