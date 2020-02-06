Actress Jenifer Lewis: ‘Trump Is Twisted and Sick,’ ‘Taking Your Rights Away While You Sleep’

Actress Jennifer Lewis launched into a fiery rant against President Donald Trump Thursday at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, declaring that the fate of Democracy in America hinges on defeating Trump in November.

“It’s all about the election in November. We either lose democracy or we don’t. You want your freedom?” the Black-ish star asked. “They are taking your rights away from you while you sleep. People have no idea.”

“Trump is so twisted and sick. But what gets me, is it’s coated with evil. It’s so evil,” Jeniffer Lewis said while not naming a specific policy. “He’s just snatching from the poor and giving more to the rich. But the crime is that we’re allowing it. ”

“I never thought white people would love guns more than they love their children,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress said. “We’re in trouble. But I’m an optimist. We gone be alright.”

Asked if there’s a candidate that can beat President Trump, Lewis said “Look, Jennifer Lewis is going to beat Donald Trump. End of story.”

Lewis made headlines in September 2018 when she wore a Nike sweatshirt to that year’s Emmy Awards honoring the sports brand for “supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality.”

“Thank you for leading the Resistance,” Lewis said at the time of the former NFL quarterback turned social justice warrior. “We need more of corporate America to stand up also. These are not dark times, these are awakening times. We all have to wake up. Thank you Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you.”

