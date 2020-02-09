Actress Cynthia Erivo performed a show-stopping performance of the song “Stand Up” from the film Harriet which chronicles the story of Harriet Tubman.

Erivo performed the song, ending it with a large illustration of Harriet Tubman with gospel choir singers throughout the theatre’s isles.

Erivo is a Tony Award winner whose song from Harriet is nominated for Best Song this year at the Oscars. She, herself, is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal as Harriet Tubman.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.