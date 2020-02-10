Equality: Hollywood Celebs Handed $225,000 Swag Bag at Oscars

A parade of monied Hollywood A-Listers preached down to the rest of us about equality at this year’s Oscars ceremony all while collecting a $225,000 swag bag.

This year’s swag bag, put together by LA-based Distinctive Assets, came with free cosmetic surgery, a cruise on a luxury yacht, dating services, gold-plated vaping devices, and more, according to reports.

“It’s the highest value we’ve ever put together,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said.

“This year’s top swag includes a $78,000, 12-day yacht cruise; $20,000 of facial rejuvenation treatments; and $20,000 in matchmaking services,” Yahoo reported.

The nearly 80 items included in the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony also included a 24-carat gold-plated vaping device, included apparently because star Leonardo DiCaprio has been such a fan of vaping.

Fary insisted that the luxury swag bag is a thank you to the A-Listers for how wonderful they are.

“This is an acknowledgment of an amazing performance that they put in and, for many of them, a lifetime of amazing performances. So, you’re never too rich or famous to outgrow gratitude,” he said.

Naturally, the companies that produce the high-priced goods are thrilled to be associated with the Oscars and the high-profile stars whose names were all over the news for Oscars weekend. As Fary noted, that is why he can get “the most insanely priced things” for the swag bag.

“This is a business endeavor. This is about the promotion. This is about products connecting their services and their wares with the biggest trendsetters in the world,” Fary admitted.

Fary has been assembling the bags for 18 years, but this year’s bag carries a record price tag. Still, Fary is no stranger to bags in the $200K range. In 2016 Fary’s bag contained more than $200K of items including holistic pet products, luxury car rentals, sex toys, and M&Ms.

The gift bags also followed a theme in the past. After the #MeToo movement ousted disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, the 2018 Oscars swag bag included a keychain pepper spray can, gel pepper spray, personal body alarms, as well as a testing kit that determines whether a drink has been drugged.

