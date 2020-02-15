Mia Farrow: Trump Will ‘Hurt as Many People as He Can’

Actress Mia Farrow has claimed that President Donald Trump is currently in a “rage” and intends to “hurt as many people as he can” in the process.

Despite tweeting all day about her opposition to the president, Farrow’s comments appear to be in response to comment’s made by Attorney General William Barr that Trump’s tweeting makes it “impossible” for him to do his job properly.

“AG Barr, given the fact that this president will not change, and assuming your statement is truthful — that it is ‘impossible’ to do your job, there is one honorable act remaining to you- resign,” the actress wrote in response.

Farrow later suggested that Barr’s comments had made Trump angry, after the president warned that he has the legal right to interfere in criminal cases going through the federal courts.

“‘The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case, A.G. Barr'” Trump posted. “This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!”

“Trump is in a rage – he will hurt as many people as he can,” she followed up.

Farrow, who has been accused by two of her children of child abuse, recently declared her support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VM) bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, explaining that his socialist vision was the right one for America. However, she expressed skepticism as to whether he would be able to beat Trump in this November’s election.

“I came to respect Bernie years ago- watching him on Bill Moyers outstanding program. I hope for the America he envisions. But this is also true- if he wins the Dem nomination, we will lose the WH,” Farrow explained. “We need the votes of moderates, independents and disillusioned Republicans.”

