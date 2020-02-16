‘Borat’ Director Larry Charles Goes On Unhinged Rant After Breitbart Quotes Him Accurately

Borat filmmaker Larry Charles embarked on an unhinged social media rant Saturday after learning that his earlier Twitter diatribe calling President Donald Trump an “illegally installed” commander in chief was accurately quoted by Breitbart News.

Charles posted screenshots of the Breitbart article to Twitter in his most recent outburst, accusing President Trump and his family of apparent war crimes and colluding with Russia. The Seinfeld writer also bizarrely cited the Mueller Report without noting that the report failed to find any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

In his earlier Twitter rant on Friday, Charles called President Trump “a traitor and criminal” who has been “illegally installed in the White House.” He also tweeted that the Trump administration is endangering the lives of minorities.

“If you are black or brown or Muslim or Jew you are in danger. Only the white Christians are safe,” he tweeted.

Breitbart News accurately quoted Charles’s earlier Twitter tirade, prompting another angry deluge from the Hollywood filmmaker on Saturday.

His most recent Twitter rant features scattershot accusations that include the Russia conspiracy hoax and “the destruction of the earth itself by the rich and greedy.”

Larry Charles concluded by saying that anyone who doesn’t see the world as he does “must think I’m fucking crazy. Unfortunately, I’m fucking sane.”

The Hollywood director has frequently lashed out at President Trump on Twitter, whipping up his followers with doomsday rhetoric. In December, he warned that violent protests would break out if Congress failed to remove President Trump through impeachment.

Following the Senate’s acquittal this month, no such riots have broken out.

