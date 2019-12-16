‘Borat’ Director Larry Charles Warns of Deadly Riots if Trump Remains in Office

Hollywood director Larry Charles seems sure that if President Donald Trump is not impeached, riots will break out across the country.

Larry Charles returned to his Twitter account on Monday to re-tweet a New York Times story about the massive riots breaking out in India. But along with re-tweeting the article, Charles insisted that America will be beset with the same unrest if Trump is left in office and then re-elected.

“Preview of America if Trump remains in office,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm producer said.

Larry Charles added the hashtag, that read “#Impeach Indict Imprison Trump Barr Pompeo Pence GOP.”

Preview of America if Trump remains in office. #ImpeachIndictImprisonTrumpBarrPompeoPenceGOP https://t.co/MffzDC5Drc — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) December 16, 2019

It appears that Charles is urging the left to riot if Trump is not impeached by the House of Representatives and then removed from office by the U.S. Senate.

The riots in India have been sparked by moves from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s majority government amid the PM’s decision to strengthen Hinduism in India, especially by putting limits on Islam.

Muslims have erupted in several regions of the country in riots that have already results in death.

The Seinfeld director’s turn to politics is nothing new. Charles often uses his Twitter account to promote extreme left-wing politics.

Two months ago, Charles tweeted that the “mental illness” exhibited by Trump and Kanye West would leave them open to being “killed by police” if they were poor — as if the police go around routinely assassinating poor people with mental illnesses.

That same month, Charles tweeted his delusion that the crowds at Trump’s rallies are “paid” participants who have been “hypnotized” to applaud. In July, Charles urged liberals to get guns to arm themselves against Trump supporters.

