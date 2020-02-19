Cher: ‘Soon the Crazy F**k Will Shoot Someone on 5th Ave’

Fresh from floating the conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump helped created the chaos during the Iowa caucuses earlier this month, Cher now says the president will soon shoot someone in New York City.

“Tired Of Hearing Ppl Say ‘THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED.’ Every time The ‘[nut] Job In Chief’ Steps Over a Line That’s NEVER Been Crossed,” Cher said. “SOON The Crazy

Fk Will Shoot Someone on 5th Ave, & Say ‘I Could Have Done this Before, I Just Chose Not To.'”

[America], He’s Your [baby]. Rock Him,” the singer concluded.

Cher’s wild tweet linked to a WaPo article titled “Post-impeachment, Trump declares himself the ‘chief law enforcement officer’ of America.” The piece highlighted, among other things, President Trump’s decision this week grant clemency to 11 individuals who’d been sent to prison for committing crimes ranging from drug-related offenses to white-collar fraud.

It was just latest unhinged rant from the Grammy-winning singer. Earlier this month, the Moonstruck star called President Trump a “limp, Vengeful imitation of a man” who’s afraid of Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“MISUNDERSTOOD..HE SNUBBED HER,” Cher said, referring to the moment before his state of the union speech began that Trump declined to shake Pelosi’s hand. “IVE BEEN ALIVE THROUGH 13 PRESIDENTS,& HES THE MOST VENGEFUL ILLITERATE,LIMP, IMITATION OF A MAN EVER.HE USES:us:AS HIS PERSONAL ATM.THE REASON HE DIDNT WANT TO SHAKE NANCY’S HAND IS BECAUSE HER:palms_up_together::skin-tone-2: ARE BIGGER THAN HIS :open_hands:. HE’S ALSO AFRAID OF HER.”

