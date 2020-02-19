Neil Young Declares Trump a ‘Disgrace to My Country’: ‘We Are Going to Vote You Out’

Left-wing rocker Neil Young, who recently became a U.S. citizen, has called President Donald Trump “a disgrace to my country” and has promised that “we are going to vote you out” in November.

The Canadian-born singer and environmental activist also reiterated his disgust that his song “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” has been been played at Trump rallies.

Young unburdened himself in a written screed titled “Open Letter to Donald Trump” that he posted to his official site Tuesday. The missive angrily accuses President Trump of destroying the environment and lying to the American people.

You are a disgrace to my country. Bragging about the US economy does not disguise the fact that the numbers today are what you inherited almost 4 years ago. Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable. Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis. Our first black president was a better man than you are.

Later in the letter, Neil Young said he doesn’t necessarily harbor disdain for Trump supporters:

I don’t blame the people who voted for you. I support their right to express themselves, although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies, they are true Americans. I have their back. US justice is ours-not yours.

Young also expressed revulsion at the thought of his music being played at Trump rallies.

Every time “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.

Young reiterated his endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president. “He is not popular with the democratic establishment because unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Disaster,” he wrote. “He is truly fighting for the USA.”

The famed musician concluded his letter to President Trump with a promise worded like a threat:

We are going to vote you out and

Make America Great Again.

Young, 74, became a U.S. citizen in January, but has also decided to keep his Canadian citizenship.

Last year, the musician claimed in an interview that past presidents, including Donald Trump, are “losers” for doing nothing about climate change, and that U.S. presidents should have addressed the issue 50 years ago.

