A Georgia Planet Fitness has given the boot to rapper Boosie Badazz after he recorded a video about the transgender child of basketball star Dwyane Wade inside the gym.

While the rapper claims that he was banned over his comments, Planet Fitness alleges that Boosie failed to adhere to gym rules and was “harassing” club staff.

Boosie Badazz — whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr. — aired his grievances in a rambling Instagram post Thursday in which he said he was kicked out of a Planet Fitness club near Atlanta.

“Do not go to Planet Fitness. They racist, they haters. They just put me out of Planet Fitness ’cause of what I said about Dwyane Wades’s son,” Boosie said in the Instagram video. “And they said I said in a video one of they employees was f– or some s–.”

Boosie added in a written note that a “manager who was gay refused to let me in Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc.” He also accused the location of having cockroaches and poor water heaters, dubbing the business “#roachfitness.”

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness said in a statement to People magazine that Boosie was harassing gym staff.

“Planet Fitness does not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind. In this instance, a guest was asked to leave after refusing to comply with gym policies and harassing club staff,” the statement reads.

“We are the home of the Judgement [sic] Free Zone and as such, we have policies in place to ensure that we maintain a non-intimidating, welcoming environment for all of our members where everyone feels accepted.”

Basketball player Dwayne Wade announced earlier this month that his 12-year-old child who was born a boy is now a transgender girl named Zaya. Boosie criticized Wade’s announcement in an earlier Instagram post in which he said the basketball star had gone “too far.”

“I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fucking far, dawg,” the rapper said in the post. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal goin’ be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone — how he gon’ — like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

