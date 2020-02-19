Rapper Boosie BadAzz to Dwyane Wade After Transgender Child Comes Out at 12: ‘Don’t Cut His F**King D**k Off’

Rapper Boosie BadAzz took to social media to chastise former NBA star Dwyane Wade over his recent announcement that his 12-year-old son, Zaya, is transgender. “Don’t cut his fucking dick off, bro,” said the rapper to Wade in a video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fucking far, dawg,” began BadAzz in a video captioned, “IM GO SAY IT SINCE THIS PUSSY ASS WORLD AINT GO SAY SHIT ‼️U TRIPPIN.”

***Language Warning***

“That is a male. A 12-year-old,” the rapper continued. “At twelve, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman — anything — at sixteen and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone — how he gon’ — like, bro, you going too far, dawg.”

Booise went on to advise Wade against removing his child’s penis.

“Don’t cut his dick off, bro,” said BadAzz. “Like, bro, for real. If he gon’ be gay, let him be gay, but don’t cut his dick off, bro,” Booise said. “Like, don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He twelve years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet.”

“Don’t cut his fucking dick off, Dwyane Wade, bro,” concluded the rapper. “You fucking tripping, dawg. You tripping, dawg. You tripping, dawg.”

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have not yet disclosed any details surrounding past — or upcoming — plans for Zaya with regards to gender reassignment surgery, according to a report by The Blast.

