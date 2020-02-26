Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Parisian Chic in Saint Laurent Returning from India

First Lady Melania Trump could have quite literally stepped off the runway of Anthony Vacarello’s Fall 2019 Saint Laurent ready-to-wear collection as she arrived in Washington, D.C., from India.

In stark black and white, Melania Trump landed at the White House on Wednesday morning in a Saint Laurent white coat, black square sunglasses by Celine, and Christian Dior leather combat boots.

The essence of Mrs. Trump’s look appeared almost ripped from the Saint Laurent runway in Paris, France, last year when leg-centric models bolted in front of the Eiffel Tower in black mini dresses with giant-shouldered coats thrown over their small frames.

Mrs. Trump, like the Saint Laurent collection, was channeling the 1980s-era new wave — a fierce end to her trip to India this week.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.