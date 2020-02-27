Dick Van Dyke, Public Enemy, Sarah Silverman to Headline Bernie Sanders Rally in L.A.

The likes of actor Dick Van Dyke, rap group Public Enemy, and actress-comedian Sarah Silverman are set to headline a rally in Los Angeles for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VM) presidential campaign on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center ahead of California’s presidential primary next week as part of the all-important “Super Tuesday.”

“Join Bernie Sanders, Sarah Silverman, and Dick Van Dyke, with a special performance by Public Enemy Radio. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the event starts at 5:00 p.m,” the event’s description reads.

March 1 in LA. pic.twitter.com/k8tJIu5cFT — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) February 27, 2020

The three performers join the long list of celebrities backing Sanders, who is now the frontrunner for the nomination to face off against President Donald Trump in November. Sanders is also the far and away favorite to win California’s primary, polling an average of 28.3 percent, with Elizabeth Warren trailing in second at 15.3 percent.

Dick Van Dyke, Public Enemy, and Sarah Silverman are also vehement Trump critics, with Silverman having even compared him to Hitler and Public Enemy member Chuck D describing the president as “out of his mind.”

There is no word yet as to whether the rally and other public events could be impacted by the concern of a coronavirus outbreak across California. On Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a case of the coronavirus in a person without relevant travel history or exposure to any known sufferers, sparking fears of widespread infection. The news brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the U.S. to 15.

