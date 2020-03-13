Singer Richard Marx: Narrative that Trump Called Coronavirus a Hoax Is Patently False

Singer Richard Marx addressed the bubbling left-wing narrative that President Trump originally called the Chinese coronavirus a hoax, saying that the claim is “patently false.”

The Right Here Waiting for You singer, who is far from a fan of the president, said on Friday that the Democrat-led narrative that Trump called the virus a “hoax” is “patently false.”

“No one is more repulsed by Trump than I (except for those subjected to seeing him naked) but this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false,” he explained. “He said Dems’ claim he didn’t respond to it appropriately was a hoax. Turns out they were still right.”

No one is more repulsed by Trump than I (except for those subjected to seeing him naked) but this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false. He said Dems’ claim he didn’t respond to it appropriately was a hoax. Turns out they were still right. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Breitbart News catalogued at least 15 Hollywood celebrities spearing fake news and pushing the false “hoax” narrative about President Trump’s response to the deadly global outbreak.

The false narrative took off following Trump’s rally in Charleston, South Carolina. He told the crowd that Democrats were “politicizing the coronavirus” and suggested that their desire to blame him is the “new hoax.”

“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax’” Trump said.

Trump confirmed that he was not referring to the virus itself as a hoax, despite a host of celebrities claiming such.

“No, hoax referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody,” Trump clarified. “That’s just a continuation of the hoax, whether its the impeachment hoax or the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. This is what I’m talking about.”

Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus on Friday.

“Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus,” Trump said in the Rose Garden. “This will pass … and we’ll be even stronger for it.”