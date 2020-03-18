Rapper Drake Self-Quarantining After Partying with Coronavirus-Positive NBA Star Kevin Durant

Hip-hop star Drake is self-quarantining after partying with NBA Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant just days before the athlete tested positive for coronavirus, according to Page Six.

The gossip outlet reports that Drake and Durant were spotted together at Nice Guy in West Hollywood one week ago. The Scorpion performer shared a picture of himself with the basketball player to his Instagram account.

A total of four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the deadly illness that originated in Wuhan, China, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” stated the team. “Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. … The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” it added. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Durant revealed Tuesday that he was among the four players on the team to test positive for the virus. He told The Athletic that he was “feeling fine” despite the diagnosis.

He did not play this season before it was suspended because he is recovering from a major Achilles injury.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said, according to The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

The four Nets players joined Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood as NBA players known to have tested positive for the virus. Brooklyn didn’t play the Jazz or the Pistons in the two weeks before the season was put on hold.

The UPI contributed to this report.