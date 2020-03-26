Comedian Kathy Griffin claimed Wednesday that she cannot get a coronavirus test after being admitted to an emergency room for what she described as “unbearably painful symptoms.”

The Hollywood star is blaming President Donald Trump, falsely claiming that he is “lying” about the increase in tests being performed in the U.S.

Griffin snapped a selfie from her hospital bed and blamed her hardship on “restrictions” allegedly placed by the CDC, which she personally blamed on Vice President Mike Pence..

“He’s lying,” she wrote, in reference to the president’s earlier tweet in which he stated that the U.S. has significantly ramped up coronavirus testing. “I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

Griffin’s claim about the president is false.

President Trump’s assertion that the U.S. has significantly increased COVID-19 testing has been backed up by Dr. Deborah Birx, who is the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

“Probably by today, we will have done more tests than South Korea did in eight weeks, in the last eight days,” Dr. Birx said during a Fox News town hall this week. “In the last eight days, we’ve done more testing than South Korea.”

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have stated repeatedly that people without symptoms should not be tested for coronavirus to prevent demand from overwhelming the healthcare system.

Kathy Griffin has a history of verbally attacking President Trump and his family.

She infamously posed with a mock decapitated head of the president in 2017. The gruesome photo led to her being fired from CNN as a co-host of the network’s annual New Year’s Eve bash. The comedian claims that she was put on a no-fly list for two months after the incident and was virtually blacklisted in Hollywood.

You still have your head, you’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/4QE2DcC9Zn — Katherine Trotter (@TrotterKatAlexa) March 26, 2020

But the following year, she was back at it, tweeting “fuck you” to First Lady Melania Trump and calling her a “piece of shit.”

Fuck you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of shit. https://t.co/5NsoFgMuLr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 17, 2018

She also called Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle “two assholes.”

Breitbart got something right! I did attack Don Jr and Kimberly and they are indeed two assholes! pic.twitter.com/kI7jVHFjT7 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 12, 2018

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com