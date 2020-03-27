Rosanna Arquette: American Citizens Dying Daily Because of Trump

Actress Rosanna Arquette has declared that American citizens are dying on a daily basis because of the “cruel, vindictive, evil, and deeply immoral” policies of President Donald Trump amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Arquette posted the accusation Friday afternoon on social media, claiming without evidence that Trump is withholding medical supplies to hospitals across the country dealing with the crisis.

“The president of the United States of America is cruel vindictive, evil and deeply immoral,” she wrote. “American citizens are dying daily because of him and his withholding of medical supplies to hospitals across the country. The world is watching and will never forget, neither will we.”

The president of the United States of America is cruel vindictive ,evil and deeply immoral. American citizens are dying daily because of him and his withholding of medical supplies to hospitals across the country. the world is watching and will never forget ,neither will we. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 27, 2020

Yesterday, the Golden Globe winner similarly expressed her rage towards the Republican Party, claiming their legacy would be the “many deaths of innocent people.”

“The United States of America has more cases of corona virus [sic] then [sic] any country in the world,” she wrote. “This all could have been avoided had we had a real leader who cared about the American people and not just profit. This will be the [GOP’s] legacy. The many deaths of innocent people. Shame [sic].”

The United States of America has more cases of corona virus then any country in the world. this all could have been avoided had we had a real leader who cared about the American people and not just profit. this will be the Gops legacy. the many deaths of innocent people . shame . — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 26, 2020

Arquette, who previously described Trump’s America as a “sick dictatorship” overrun by mass killings and pedophilia, recently pushed an antisemitic conspiracy about the origins of the Chinese coronavirus. According to her theory, Israel has been working on a vaccine for a year in partnership with a company with close ties to President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. She later deleted the post and insisted she harbored no ill will toward Jewish people.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.