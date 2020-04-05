Rita Wilson Sings National Anthem After Recovering from Coronavirus

Actress Rita Wilson sang the National Anthem on Sunday during NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race. The emotional rendition marks Wilson’s first public performance since she and her husband Tom Hanks recovered from coronavirus.

The NASCAR Invitational was a virtual esports event as the league’s star drivers are unable to race due to the coronavirus crisis. Wilson’s performance was filmed by her son Truman Hanks, 24, from her Tom’s Los Angeles home.

Watch Below:



Wilson, who has released four studio albums, and her Forrest Gump starring husband tested positive for the deadly virus in early March. The pair quarantined in Australia where Tom Hanks was on pre-production for an untitled Elvis Presley movie. They left the hospital five days after their diagnosis. The couple returned to the U.S. last week.

While in isolation, the actress treated her fans to a performance of the 1992 hit single “Hip Hop Hooray.” Prior to that, Wilson performed her new song “Broken Man.”

Watch below:

Wilson took to social media recently and thanked God for her health as she is also a cancer survivor.

“So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” Wilson said. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

