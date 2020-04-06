Pink: ‘I’ve Never Prayed More in My Life’ During Son’s Bout with Coronavirus

Pop star Pink credits the power of prayer for helping her get through her three-year-old son’s bout with coronavirus.

Speaking to author Jen Pastiloff on an Instagram live feed for the “Chat and Feed” series to raise money to feed the needy, Pink told viewers about her harrowing experience as she and her family self-quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak.

Calling the days in which we live a “crazy time,” Pink told fans that members of her family were hit hard by the virus. “We have been really, really sick,” she said. “My 3-year-old, Jameson, has had the worst of it. I’ve had many nights where I’ve cried, and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”

“At one point, I heard myself saying, ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.’ And it’s not guaranteed. There’s no one that is safe from this,” said Pink.

“Jameson’s been really, really sick,” the Grammy-winner continued. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks, and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature … It’s been a roller coaster. It’s been a different roller coaster for both of us.”

The “What About Us” singer, who recently donated $1 million to coronavirus relief, noted that she and her young son were infected, but her husband, Carey, and daughter, Willow, were not.

Pink went on to note that her son’s symptoms included “a fever for three weeks and diarrhea and then constipation and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejeezus out of you as a mama.”

The singer also joked that her son felt the prune juice was “the worst part” of the recovery.

As to her own reaction to the infection, Pink said that because she has asthma, the ordeal was “really, really scary.”

“Just when you think you’re better, something else happens. It’s been three weeks for me, four weeks for him,” she said.

Last week, Pink sang the gospel song “Joyful Joyful” while giving her son a bath. “Bath time at the Hart house, are you ready for gospel Sunday? Ready for Gospel Sunday?” she asked Jameson before breaking out into song.

“I used to sing gospel in philly and it always put my heart at ease,” Pink said. “Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub. I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y’all’s.”

