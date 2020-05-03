Debra Messing Blasted for Sharing ‘Debunked’ Anti-Tara Reade Blog Post

Far-left actress Debra Messing deleted a tweet linking to a blog post attacking Tara Reade, the woman who has accused presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault.

“Biden Accuser, Tara Reade, Allegedly Stole from Non-Profit Organization,” Messing’s tweet said, featuring a link to a Medium post by the Krassenstein brothers, a pair of anti-Trump activists and fraudsters who were last year permanently banned from Twitter for setting up fake accounts and purchasing account interactions.

Just in case you try and delete this – you reprehensible fraud. pic.twitter.com/Siw1d3KaLc — Brian Bellia (@BrianBellia) May 3, 2020

The article essentially attempts to cast doubt on Reade’s credibility by interviewing Lynn Hummer, the owner of a non-profit horse rescue in Watsonville, California, who claims that she deceived and stole from the organization.

“Look, this isn’t about protecting women. This isn’t about the #metoo movement. This isn’t about Joe Biden. This is about truth,” Hummer is quoted as saying. “Tara Reade stole from me. She lied to me. She stole from my organization. She manipulated me and she duped me. I want that to be shared because it’s important information. And I have documentation, images, and emails to prove it.”

In her response to Messing’s tweet, Reade described the article as “slander and untrue.”

This is slander and untrue. — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) May 3, 2020

“This has been debunked and you’re quoting people who have been permanently banned from twitter,” said journalist Katie Halper, who recently hosted Reade as a guest on her podcast.

this has been debunked and you're quoting people who have been permanently banned from twitter. — Katie Halper (@kthalps) May 3, 2020

“Gee, I wonder why a woman might be reluctant to come forward with allegations against a powerful male Democratic politician,” added Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald. “Democrats are good watching liberal sitcom actresses like this dig into her past to try to smear her reputation? This is the standard to use generally?”

Gee, I wonder why a woman might be reluctant to come forward with allegations against a powerful male Democratic politician. Democrats are good watching liberal sitcom actresses like this dig into her past to try to smear her reputation? This is the standard to use generally? https://t.co/WVgWniI1ql — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 3, 2020

It is not the first time that Messing has removed controversial tweets. Last September, she removed a racist tweet applauding a church sign that described President Donald Trump’s black supporters as “mentally ill” and was later forced to apologize.

“I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud [sic] have thought before recklessly suppprting [sic],” the Will & Grace star wrote at the time. “You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression [sic]. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating [people of color] and Jews.”

