Alyssa Milano Promotes Debunked Jimmy Kimmel Video Maligning Mike Pence: ‘F*ck the GOP and This Administration’

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano has promoted a deceptively edited video about Vice President Mike Pence that was created by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — even though the video has been debunked and Kimmel has publicly apologized for it.

Alyssa Milano tweeted out the video Friday late afternoon, repeating the comedian’s false claims against Pence. “Fuck the GOP and this administration,” she said.

Pence was caught on mic delivering empty boxes of PPE to a hospital. Fuck the @GOP and this administration. pic.twitter.com/28uDy88V3B — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 8, 2020

Shortly after tweeting, Milano appeared to acknowledge her mistake by retweeting Kimmel’s apology from earlier in the day. But as of early Friday evening, she still hasn’t removed her first tweet in which she makes the false accusations against the vice president.

On Thursday, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired a video showing Vice President Pence delivering boxes of personal protection equipment to a health care facility in Alexandria, Virginia. At the end of the video, the vice president is heard saying, “Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?”

Kimmel then accused the vice president of faking the whole event. “Mike Pence pretending to carry empty boxes of PPE’s into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing — a big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing,” he said on air.

The spot went viral and was retweeted by celebrities as well as left-wing political and media figures — including James Carville, NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, and actress Debra Messing.

But a longer, C-SPAN version of the video proved that Kimmel had edited out crucial context showing that the vice president never carried the empty boxes and was apparently only joking with associates. Kimmel later issued a sarcastically worded apology.

Alyssa Milano hasn’t apologized for or acknowledged her erroneous accusation against the vice president, beyond re-tweeting Kimmel’s apology. The former Charmed actress has been a prominent #MeToo activist but has come under fire recently for her continued support of presidential candidate Joe Biden following a sexual assault accusation by former Senate aide Tara Reade.

The original Kimmel video went viral due to a tweet from a political pollster named Matt McDermott, who also hasn’t removed his post despite social media pressure to do so. Twitter has since added a user warning to the video, labeling it as “Manipulated Media.”

But it remains unclear if Twitter has asked McDermott to take it down in accordance with its stated efforts to fight the spread misinformation on its platform.

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com