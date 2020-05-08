John Cusack Declares ‘The Rule of Law Is Dead Unless Barr Is Impeached’

Left-wing actor John Cusack poured his frustrations out on Twitter on Friday, declaring the “brazen obliteration” of the “rule of law” because the Department of Justice dropped its case this week against Lt. Gen Michael Flynn (Ret).

“This Barr criminal action – is the most brazen obliteration & destruction of rule of law I’ve seen in my lifetime,” the leftist actor said. “Flynn pleaded guilty – Barr says what happened in open court didn’t happen – the rule of law is dead – unless Barr is impeached.”

On Thursday, the Department of Justice dropped its case against Trump’s former national security adviser after an avalanche of internal documents appeared to prove how corrupt the FBI’s case against Flynn was.

It seems that the actor was not paying much attention during the previous administration when Barack Obama became one of the biggest violators of the rule of law. For that matter, neither was he paying attention when Obama’s Attorney General said that his job was to be Obama’s “wingman,” instead of being the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Indeed, Eric Holder became the first sitting U.S. Attorney General in history to be held in contempt by the U.S. House of Representatives for his constant “obliteration” of the rule of law while pushing Obama’s leftist agenda.

Cusack, though, is prone to unhinged outbursts on Twitter.

At the end of March, for instance, the 2012 actor screeched for the removal of President Trump to “save lives” during the coronavirus outbreak. The Say Anything actor also told Trump to “rot in hell” for daring to criticize a reporter.

Cusack is also not happy about the Democrat campaign for president this year. He was a big supporter of socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and urged Bernie not to drop out of the race. And when Bernie dropped out anyway, Cusack then demanded that Bernie re-open his campaign and un-endorse Joe Biden, who is facing a sexual assault allegation from former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

