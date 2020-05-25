Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Observes Memorial Day in Luxurious Gucci Coat

First Lady Melania Trump observed Memorial Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and with a ceremony at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.
Melania Trump wore a luxurious Gucci double-breasted wool coat with the Italian brand’s signature gold horsebit details, retailing for about $3,500.
The coat’s buttons feature gold roping and the iconic interlocked Gucci logo. The logo is replicated on the coat’s pockets — rich details that stand out of the coat’s off white shade.
Mrs. Trump wore the Gucci coat with a pair of white leather Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos, a heel she owns in nearly every shade and textile.
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon — Edited by Breitbart News)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci — Edited by Breitbart News)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images and NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)
Over the weekend, Mrs. Trump invited 2020 graduates to the White House for a graduation ceremony amid the Chinese coronavirus crisis.
At the ceremony, Mrs. Trump wore a khaki sheath dress, likely by Burberry, and electric yellow Christian Louboutin patent leather stilettos.
Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump previously wore the heels with a bright orange Dries Van Noten coat while on a May 2019 trip to Tokyo, Japan.
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.