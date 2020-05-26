Actress Piper Perabo, Who Said ‘We Need to Make Trump a One-Term President,’ Pushes Vote-By-Mail

Hollywood star Piper Perabo — who once demanded that voters make Donald Trump a “one-term president”– is among the latest celebrities to join forces with Michelle Obama’s allegedly “non-partisan” voter registration initiative, encouraging people to register for vote by mail.

Piper Perabo tweeted her support for vote by mail on Memorial Day, urging voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania to request their mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary election.

“I know most people haven’t voted by mail before, so I teamed up with @WhenWeAllVote to break it down,” the Coyote Ugly and Angel Has Fallen star said to her 172,000 Twitter followers.

Hey PA! You need to request your #VoteByMail ballot by TOMORROW, May 26th. I know most people haven’t voted by mail before, so I teamed up with @WhenWeAllVote to break it down! Request your ballot to vote safely in the June 2nd primary: https://t.co/qr8c8tCHM5 pic.twitter.com/WwJpbhkLiR — Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) May 25, 2020

When We All Vote is Michelle Obama’s group that bills itself as non-partisan but is backed by a roster of left-wing Hollywood figures including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Shonda Rhimes, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The organization has been pushing for vote by mail during recent online voter registration events.



Comedian-actress Wanda Sykes tweeted out an almost verbatim message on Memorial Day, pushing Pennsylvanians to sign up for mail-in ballots.

Hey PA! You need to request your ​#VoteByMail​ ballot by TOMORROW, May 26th. I know most people haven’t voted by mail before, so I teamed up with @WhenWeAllVote ​to break it down! Request your ballot to vote safely in the June 2nd primary:https://t.co/QBJAlrked5 pic.twitter.com/yVOipKsFGq — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 26, 2020

Anti-Trump Craigslist billionaire Craig Newmark also tweeted out a nearly identical message to his followers.

Hey PA! You need to request your #VoteByMail ballot by TOMORROW, May 26th. I know most people haven’t voted by mail before, so I teamed up with @WhenWeAllVote to break it down! Request your ballot to vote safely in the June 2nd primary: https://t.co/6nzxnO3jhS — craig newmark (@craignewmark) May 25, 2020

President Trump has repeatedly voiced his opposition to vote by mail, noting that it increases the likelihood of voter fraud. Ballots can be stolen, sold, and even mailed to illegal aliens. Vote by mail also facilitates “ballot harvesting” — a practice that allows political operatives to collect ballots. The practice is illegal in some states.

Piper Perabo reportedly belongs to the Decency Collective, a secret Twitter group where progressive celebrities exchange ideas and coordinate their social media messaging. Vox reported that the group also includes Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Sarah Silverman, Don Cheadle, and Mark Ruffalo — all of whom actively promote left-wing talking points on Twitter.

In April, Perabo tweeted that she wants voters to make President Donald Trump a one-term president. “And that starts by winning Wisconsin,” she wrote.

We need to make Trump a one-term president, and that starts by winning Wisconsin. Donate what you can: https://t.co/ylyK4DRKoXhttps://t.co/MfGrMmag7G — Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) April 3, 2020

Perabo has been banging the anti-Trump drum throughout the president’s first term. She called for President Trump to resign in 2017, tweeting that he plays too much golf.

Trump has spent an enormous sum of tax payer dollars on himself!!!

GOLF ON YOUR OWN DIME 🏌🏻💸#TrumpResign

Stats from @trumpgolfcount pic.twitter.com/woh5ruSAlX — Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) August 21, 2017

Last year, she urged her Facebook followers to donate to the left-wing group Movement Voter Project in order to flip crucial swing states blue. Movement Voter Project has close ties to Alyssa Milano, who has partnered with the group on fundraising.

“If Democrats flip Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Florida in 2020, we win and Trump loses,” Perabo wrote on Facebook.

Other celebrities who have recently promoted vote by mail include Rob Reiner and Carl Reiner; Debra Messing; and Bette Midler.

Jerome Hudson contributed to this report.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com