More Celebrities Flock to Black Lives Matter Protests

David Ng

More Hollywood celebrities are hitting the streets in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter protests that continue to sweep through major cities across the country.  The stars appeared to participate in peaceful marches even as some protests in cities including New York and Los Angeles devolved into riots and looting.

Stars including Ben Affleck, Jaime King, Norman Reedus, Cara Delevingne, and Kendrick Sampson joined protests in L.A., where they were captured by paparazzi photographers. In some cases, the stars catalogued their adventures in activism via meticulously crafted social media posts.

Affleck participated in a march in the trendy Abbot Kinney area of Venice Beach. He was accompanied by his current girlfriend, Blade Runner 2049 actress Ana de Armas.

The Good Will Hunting star held a Black Lives Matter sign as well as a larger poster saying “Save the First Baptist Church of Venice” — a historically black church that was purchased by Variety publisher Jay Penske, who plans to raze the building to erect a mansion.

 

Breitbart News’ Kurt Zindulka reports:

British-Nigerian actor and star of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Boyega, joined Black Lives Matter activists in London to protest against the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Watch Below

Model and actress Jaime King wrote on Twitter that she was arrested after engaging in a peaceful protest in L.A. Fox News reported that she was participating in a protest outside L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s residence in the wealthy Hancock Park area.

 

Actress Keke Palmer was caught on video addressing members of the National Guard in L.A., urging them to participate in the Black Lives Matter protests. “Stand together with the community, with society to stop, stop the governmental oppression,” the actress said.

While they declined to march with her, some National Guard members took a knee with protestors.

The Walking Dead star  Norman Reedus was caught on camera marching on Sunset Blvd. and posing with fans.

 

 

British actress and model Cara Delevingne was photographed participating in a L.A. march with a sign that read “Silence is Consent.” The Valerian star also reportedly catalogued her activism on Instagram stories.

 

 

Kendrick Sampson, who stars in HBO’s Insecure, was back protesting after claiming he was hit by rubber bullets and batons during an L.A. protest over the weekend. In an Instagram video, the actor advocated for the defunding of police while protesting L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti.

 

