More Celebrities Flock to Black Lives Matter Protests

More Hollywood celebrities are hitting the streets in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter protests that continue to sweep through major cities across the country. The stars appeared to participate in peaceful marches even as some protests in cities including New York and Los Angeles devolved into riots and looting.

Stars including Ben Affleck, Jaime King, Norman Reedus, Cara Delevingne, and Kendrick Sampson joined protests in L.A., where they were captured by paparazzi photographers. In some cases, the stars catalogued their adventures in activism via meticulously crafted social media posts.

Affleck participated in a march in the trendy Abbot Kinney area of Venice Beach. He was accompanied by his current girlfriend, Blade Runner 2049 actress Ana de Armas.

The Good Will Hunting star held a Black Lives Matter sign as well as a larger poster saying “Save the First Baptist Church of Venice” — a historically black church that was purchased by Variety publisher Jay Penske, who plans to raze the building to erect a mansion.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck attend a protest for the #BlackLivesMatter movement in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/CnI1g7gIv6 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 2, 2020

Breitbart News’ Kurt Zindulka reports:

British-Nigerian actor and star of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Boyega, joined Black Lives Matter activists in London to protest against the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Watch Below

John Boyega speaking facts at the #HydeParkProtest…the force is strong in this one! pic.twitter.com/li8laaz3xx — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) June 3, 2020

Model and actress Jaime King wrote on Twitter that she was arrested after engaging in a peaceful protest in L.A. Fox News reported that she was participating in a protest outside L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s residence in the wealthy Hancock Park area.

Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. – Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct. — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

Actress Keke Palmer was caught on video addressing members of the National Guard in L.A., urging them to participate in the Black Lives Matter protests. “Stand together with the community, with society to stop, stop the governmental oppression,” the actress said.

While they declined to march with her, some National Guard members took a knee with protestors.

UPDATE: the National Guard & LAPD has pulled of the block as curfew goes into effect.. @KekePalmer https://t.co/ECPy9ItKXe — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 3, 2020

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus was caught on camera marching on Sunset Blvd. and posing with fans.

norman reedus was marching next to us during the protest and giving the finger to every cop he saw ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/zC92HIK0mU — Zeus Tipado (@tipado) June 3, 2020

British actress and model Cara Delevingne was photographed participating in a L.A. march with a sign that read “Silence is Consent.” The Valerian star also reportedly catalogued her activism on Instagram stories.

Kendrick Sampson, who stars in HBO’s Insecure, was back protesting after claiming he was hit by rubber bullets and batons during an L.A. protest over the weekend. In an Instagram video, the actor advocated for the defunding of police while protesting L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti.

