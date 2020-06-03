‘X-Men’ Actor Evan Peters Apologizes After Retweeting Message Attacking ‘Piece of S**t Looters’

American Horror Story actor Evan Peters has apologized for retweeting a message praising the police for tackling and detaining looters during the ongoing nationwide riots.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old actor claimed he was “deeply upset” with himself after retweeting a post by a Twitter user who shared a recording of a news broadcast of cops chasing and pinning down looters, adding that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement “wholeheartedly.” “I can watch these piece of shit looters get tackled all day,” the Twitter user wrote as thousands of Americans see their livelihoods being destroyed by vandals and thieves taking advantage of the riots that began as a response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody.

“I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it,” Peters wrote following a backlash from his progressive following. “I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support Black Lives Matter wholeheartedly.”

I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly. — Evan Peters (@Evan_Peters) June 2, 2020

Soon after clarifying himself, Peters posted a photo of a black square out to his some 730,000 followers to show his support for the Blackout Tuesday initiative.

Peters is best known for his recurring role in the FX series American Horror Story and playing Quicksilver in the X-Men film franchise. Some of his other major credits include popular television shows including Pose, The Office, and One Tree Hill.

