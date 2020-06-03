Bad Robot Productions and J.J. Abrams’ Foundation Pledging $10 Million to ‘Anti-Racist’ Activism

Bad Robot Productions — known for hits such as the Star Trek reboots, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Mission: Impossible — and the Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation announced $10 million in donations pledged over five years to groups “committed to anti-racist agendas.”

The film company posted a message to fans on the Bad Robot Instagram page, saying that their first donation will be $200,000 each to Black Lives Matter LA, Black Futures Lab, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, and Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

“Enough is enough. Enough police brutality. Enough outsized privilege. Enough polite conversation. Enough white comfort. In this fragile time, words matter, listening is critical, and investment is required,” the statement said. “The centuries long neglect and abuse of our Black brothers and sisters can only be addressed by scalable investment.”

“Corporate and private philanthropy can never achieve the impact needed to address these systemic inequities, but companies and individuals who are able must do what we can until our political leaders lead,” the statement added.

Bad Robot Productions is known for other hits such as Cloverfield and Super 8, as well as the hit TV show, Lost. Abrams is also famed for directing episodes of Lost, as well as Felicity, and Alias. His latest Star Wars film was Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Abrams is no stranger to backing social justice causes. He made news early last year after claiming that gay scenes and characters would be included in his Star Wars films, but even with that activism, he remained quiet when Disney allowed foreign markets to cut the very scenes he touted as vital to equality.

