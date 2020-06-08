Celebrities Join Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘Stop Killing Black People’

A throng of Celebrities joined Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies over the weekend in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Pop star Madonna joined Black Lives Matter protesters on Saturday in London. The singer walked to the protest on crutches after sustaining injuries during her Madame X tour, according to a report by Bazaar.
Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner attended a Black Lives Matter with her husband singer Joe Jonas in what appeared to be Northern California’s Mammoth Lake, according to Daily Mail.
The actress, who is pregnant, was seen wielding a sign, which read, “White Silence is Violence.”
Actress Milla Jovovich also joined a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles — joined by her 12-year-old daughter — over the weekend.
“As parents, my husband and I wanted to help our eldest daughter raise her voice in protest as well and feel like a real part of this incredible movement for justice that’s happening all over the world in support of #blacklivesmatter,” said Jovovich, who went on to “urge all parents” to have their kids participate in BLM protests as well.
View this post on Instagram
As parents, my husband and I wanted to help our eldest daughter raise her voice in protest as well and feel like a real part of this incredible movement for justice that’s happening all over the world in support of #blacklivesmatter. Because no matter how small she thinks her voice is, she could see the impact of her actions right there in the moment by the overwhelming amount of people cheering and honking as they drove by our little group standing on the sidewalk. How they were uplifted by seeing us showing up for what we believe. The smile on their faces as they raised their fists in the air while they went about their day. I was able to show her how her small action made us all feel connected to something so much bigger than ourselves and maybe inspired others to take action too. I urge all parents to do the same with their kids! Make some posters and go out into your neighborhood regardless of the size of your group. Because no matter how small your protest is, it will still affect like minded people in a positive way and who knows? Maybe it can seed a kernel of change in those that don’t feel the same way we do. Thanks for the pic @chrissbrenner !❤️ #keepshowingup #blacklivesmatter #stoppolicebrutality #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor #justiceforahmaudarbery #justicefornatewoods #justiceforjemelroberson
Singer Pink shared a photo to her Instagram page showing that she, too, joined in on a BLM protest, wearing a t-shirt that paid homage to civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
The rest of Pink’s post was made up of hashtags, which included, [Black Lives Matter], [All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter], [If You Don’t Stand For Something You Will Fall For Anything], [Justice For George Floyd], and [White Privilege].
Singer Billie Eilish was also spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend, brandishing a sign, which read, “Stop Killing Black People.”
A week earlier, after rioters set cities across the country on fire, Eilish took to social media to rant about “white privilege,” telling white people that “you are privileged whether you like it or not,” and claiming that black people get killed “just for being black.”
Billie at a #BlackLivesMatter protest in Highland Park, Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/2Vbvp7Ah5N
— Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) June 7, 2020
Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was also spotted at a BLM protest on Saturday in Los Angeles, where he told a crowd that Hollywood must “commit to black hiring” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and suggested that Hollywood is “policing” black “storytelling.”
Watch below:
Actor Michael B Jordan speaks to protestors
“Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content lead by Black executives, Black consultants.”
(🎥 @producerTommy / @blacklovedoc) #BlackLivesMatter #BlackMediaMatters pic.twitter.com/0yCKwwSGOg
— NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) June 6, 2020
Singer Tinashe noted that she her experience at a recent BLM protest was “one of the most inspiring things [she’s] ever been a part of.”
“Just beautiful,” said Tinashe to E! News of the BLM protest. “There were people handing out waters everywhere you went, and snacks and hand sanitizer and people were singing songs — it just had such a spirit of togetherness and unity!”
Rapper Common joined a youth-led BLM protest over the weekend in Los Angeles, according to a report by Daily Mail.
A week earlier, Common posted to Instagram with a caption containing words from a speech by American orator and Republican Frederick Douglass.
View this post on Instagram
“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favor freedom, and deprecate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground, they want rain without thunder and lightning. The feeling in the nation must be quickened, the conscience of the nation must be roused, the propriety of the nation must be startled, the hypocrisy of the nation must be exposed: and its crimes against God and man must be denounced." Frederick Douglass from his speech ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth July?’ #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #NoJusticeNoPeace
Model Kaia Gerber also joined in on the BLM protests in Los Angeles, clad in a crop top and mask, marching alongside fellow protesters — and actors — Cole Sprouse, Eiza Gonzalez, Margaret Qualley, and Madelaine Petsch, according to Daily Mail.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.