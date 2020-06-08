Celebrities Join Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘Stop Killing Black People’

A throng of Celebrities joined Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies over the weekend in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Pop star Madonna joined Black Lives Matter protesters on Saturday in London. The singer walked to the protest on crutches after sustaining injuries during her Madame X tour, according to a report by Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner attended a Black Lives Matter with her husband singer Joe Jonas in what appeared to be Northern California’s Mammoth Lake, according to Daily Mail.

The actress, who is pregnant, was seen wielding a sign, which read, “White Silence is Violence.”

Actress Milla Jovovich also joined a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles — joined by her 12-year-old daughter — over the weekend.

“As parents, my husband and I wanted to help our eldest daughter raise her voice in protest as well and feel like a real part of this incredible movement for justice that’s happening all over the world in support of #blacklivesmatter,” said Jovovich, who went on to “urge all parents” to have their kids participate in BLM protests as well.

Singer Pink shared a photo to her Instagram page showing that she, too, joined in on a BLM protest, wearing a t-shirt that paid homage to civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

The rest of Pink’s post was made up of hashtags, which included, [Black Lives Matter], [All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter], [If You Don’t Stand For Something You Will Fall For Anything], [Justice For George Floyd], and [White Privilege].

Singer Billie Eilish was also spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend, brandishing a sign, which read, “Stop Killing Black People.”

A week earlier, after rioters set cities across the country on fire, Eilish took to social media to rant about “white privilege,” telling white people that “you are privileged whether you like it or not,” and claiming that black people get killed “just for being black.”

Billie at a #BlackLivesMatter protest in Highland Park, Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/2Vbvp7Ah5N — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) June 7, 2020

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was also spotted at a BLM protest on Saturday in Los Angeles, where he told a crowd that Hollywood must “commit to black hiring” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and suggested that Hollywood is “policing” black “storytelling.”

Watch below:

Actor Michael B Jordan speaks to protestors “Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content lead by Black executives, Black consultants.”

(🎥 @producerTommy / @blacklovedoc) #BlackLivesMatter #BlackMediaMatters pic.twitter.com/0yCKwwSGOg — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) June 6, 2020

Singer Tinashe noted that she her experience at a recent BLM protest was “one of the most inspiring things [she’s] ever been a part of.”

“Just beautiful,” said Tinashe to E! News of the BLM protest. “There were people handing out waters everywhere you went, and snacks and hand sanitizer and people were singing songs — it just had such a spirit of togetherness and unity!”

Rapper Common joined a youth-led BLM protest over the weekend in Los Angeles, according to a report by Daily Mail.

A week earlier, Common posted to Instagram with a caption containing words from a speech by American orator and Republican Frederick Douglass.

Model Kaia Gerber also joined in on the BLM protests in Los Angeles, clad in a crop top and mask, marching alongside fellow protesters — and actors — Cole Sprouse, Eiza Gonzalez, Margaret Qualley, and Madelaine Petsch, according to Daily Mail.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.